Heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit the North-East and the Met Office warn people along coastal areas to be prepared.

The months of June is usually known to be the start of British summertime, but the North-East is set to be hit with storms which can cause localised flooding along our coastal areas and rivers.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of the North-East and provided details of the areas they feel are “at risk” of flooding.

The main areas affected appear to be localised around the coast line along the North-East and also along both river Tyne and river Wear.

Amongst the list of affected areas are:

Stranton, Hartlepool

Flood Warning map for the North-East

West Park, Hartlepool

Seaham, County Durham

Farringdon, Sunderland

Herrington County Park, Sunderland

Chester-le-Street, County Durham

East Boldon, Sunderland

Herd Sand, South Shields

Whitley Bay, North Tyneside

Further to the weather warning, the Met Office also stated that the bad weather will also cause some traffic disruptions. Surface water and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Ahead of the expected poor weather, they have also suggested some handy tips for motorists:

If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.

Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather – be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard.

Use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.

