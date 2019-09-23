Monday's foggy to make way for drier weather for South Shields
The North East can expect a gloomy start to the new week, with Monday to get brighter as the day goes on.
The Met Office’s North East forecast predicts there will be patchy low cloud and fog at first, which will then lift and disperse as the morning goes on.
The sun will rise at around 6.50am and sunset will be at 7pm.
Forecasters also warn while there will be bright or sunny spells, there could also be a few light showers, with cloud and rain arriving in the evening, with predictions there will be a downpour at around 10pm.
The maximum temperature will be 19 °C and it will be warmest between 3pm and 5pm and it will be sunniest at 2pm and 4pm.
The outlook for the rest of the week is that on Tuesday, we can expect early rain clearing then heavy showers developing, with thunder likely. Breezy.
On Wednesday, it says we should expect further rain or showers across the region.
On Thursday, there will be rain and strong winds move east, showers following later from around lunchtime.
The Met Office adds “temperatures near normal” as part of its report for the week ahead.
On Friday, it is likely to be a windy day in most places with sunshine and showers.
Further ahead to next weekend, it is also likely to be rather windy with sunshine and heavy showers affecting much of the UK.