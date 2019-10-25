A month’s rainfall is set to hit the UK over the next two days as Met Office issues weather warnings
There are numerous Met Office weather warnings currently in place, as heavy rain is set to hit England and Wales on Friday (25 October) and Saturday (26 October).
Weather warnings currently in place
There are currently three yellow weather warnings for rain in place. The first is from 12pm on Friday (25 Oct) until 3pm on Saturday (26 Oct), covering Wales.
The Met Office said: “Many places are expected to see 30-50 mm of rain, with perhaps as much as 120 mm over higher ground.”
The second is in place from from 3pm on Friday (25 Oct) until 3pm on Saturday (26 Oct), covering London & South East England, South West England, West Midlands and Monmouthshire in Wales.
The Met Office explains that many places within the warning area will see 10-20 mm of rain, adding that “over high ground some places may see 80-90 mm, for example across Dartmoor and Exmoor.
“There is also the potential for shorter lived, more intense spells of rain to occur almost anywhere, perhaps giving 30-40 mm in 3 hours or less in some places.”
The third yellow weather warning for rain is also in place from 3pm on Friday (25 Oct) until 3pm on Saturday (26 Oct), covering East Midlands, Peterborough, North East, North West, parts of Wales, parts of the West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber.
“Some 25-40 mm of rain is likely quite widely with as much as 70 mm in places, especially high ground,” adds the Met Office.
There is also an amber weather warning for rain in place from 6pm on Friday (25 Oct) until 11am on Saturday (26 Oct), covering parts of Wales.
The Met Office said: “Many places are expected to see 60-80 mm of rain with as much as 100-120 mm possible over higher ground.”
Average rainfall
The average total rainfall for October in the UK is 127mm, and in September 2019, rainfall reached 127 per cent of the average.
The Met Office adds that, “most areas from southern Scotland southwards had a wet month, with below-normal rainfall totals confined to northern Scotland and parts of East Anglia and Kent.”