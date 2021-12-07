Storm Barra is set to batter the region not long after destruction caused by Storm Arwen

Nine pictures of Storm Barra arriving in South Tyneside as 70mph winds set to batter region

Storm Barra is set to hit the North East with 70mph winds just days after Storm Arwen caused chaos around the region.

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:15 pm

Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as Storm Barra arrives in the North East just days after the region felt the wrath of Storm Arwen.

Here are nine pictures as Storm Barra arrives in South Tyneside.

1. Storm Barra hits the coast

Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on Sandhaven Beach.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Windy walk

Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on Littlehaven Beach.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Surveying the scene

Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on Littlehaven Beach.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. High winds

Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on The Leas.

Photo: Stu Norton

