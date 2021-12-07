Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as Storm Barra arrives in the North East just days after the region felt the wrath of Storm Arwen.
1. Storm Barra hits the coast
Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on Sandhaven Beach.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Windy walk
Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on Littlehaven Beach.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Surveying the scene
Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on Littlehaven Beach.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. High winds
Storm Barra hits the coast at South Shields on The Leas.
Photo: Stu Norton