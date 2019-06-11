North East flooding latest: Disruption expected as yellow weather warning issued for three days of heavy rain

Three days of heavy and prolonged rainfall is set to hit the North East today (11 June), with forecasters warning of potential localised flooding and disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across parts of the North East from today until Thursday (13 June).

Heavy downpours

Spells of rain, often heavy at times, will affect parts of eastern England today, with some places expected to receive around 10 to 25 mm of rainfall.

The worst affected areas could potentially see up to 60 mm of rain, much of which will in six to 12 hours, mainly during the first half of the day.

The Met Office said, "There is a chance that heavy prolonged rainfall could lead to local flooding and disruption to transport.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"When flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

What areas will be affected?

The Met Office has warned the following regions and local authorities in the North East will be affected by heavy rain, and may see some localised flooding:

- Darlington

- Durham

- Gateshead

- Hartlepool

- Middlesborough

- Newcastle upon Tyne

- North Tyneside

- Northumberland

- Redcar and Cleveland

- South Tyneside

- Stockton-on-Tees

- Sunderland

What is the forecast for today?

This is the forecast for today, according to the Met Office:

Today

Most parts should stay dry, with some brighter spells in the north. However, thicker cloud and some locally heavy rain will develop across the far south in the afternoon.

It will be chilly across coastal areas, with a fresh to strong onshore wind.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 12C.

Tonight

Heading into this evening, there will be cloud and outbreaks of locally heavy rain spreading northwest across all parts overnight.

The weather will be windy at times, with fog patches developing on the hills and a minimum temperature of 7C.