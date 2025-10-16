North East snow: Is snow really heading for Tyne and Wear?

As weather forecasts predict a cold weather spell in parts of the UK later this month, here is what to expect in the North East.

Headlines warning of a ‘freezing’ weather spell with snow blanketing parts of the UK this October have sparked interest in a possible snow blast later this month.

We have had a look at the weather forecast to check if we can count on seeing snow anywhere in the North East in the last two weeks of October.

Is snow forecast for the North East?

Snow in October is a rare occurrence across the UK and last snowfall in the month was recorded in 2018 when wintry showers battered north and eastern parts of the country.

WXCharts maps show that this year temperatures are set to hit 0°C on Saturday, October 25 in parts of the UK, with a chance of snow fall in the North including Scotland.

However, this is not expected to reach coastal areas.

The Met Office’s medium to long range forecast, which runs from Monday, October 20 until Wednesday, October 29 says: “A rather unsettled pattern is likely through much of this period, as low pressure systems originating over the North Atlantic trundle east or northeastwards across the UK.

“These will bring showers or longer spells of rain, perhaps accompanied by some strong winds at times, but also interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes, albeit these generally of shorter duration than the recent settled spell.

“Later in the period, there may be a transition to a slightly cooler and more showery northwesterly regime, as high pressure builds over the Atlantic to the west, and low pressure becomes centred to the east of the UK. Temperatures are likely to be near or slightly above average overall, although may trend slightly below normal later.”