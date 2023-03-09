North East weather: Yellow weather warning for ice and snow extended by Met Office into weekend

The Met Office has extended the yellow weather warning which remains in place across much of the North East for snow and ice.

The warning, which was initially introduced last week to cover two days, now covers the majority of this week with the extension continuing into Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

Any disruptive snow and ice over the weekend is expected to not impact coastal areas with the weather warning running across the majority of the country but not including coastal towns and cities such as South Shields, Whitley Bay and Sunderland. Some areas of North and South Tyneside are still impacted by the warnings.

Neorth east weather: Yellow weather warning for ice and snow extended by Met Office into weekend

The newest iteration of the warning runs from 3pm on Saturday, March 11 until 6am on Sunday, March 12 with the Met Office telling locals to expect possible travel delays, slippery or impassable paths and pavements as well as a chance of injuries from slips on ice. The weather service is also claiming there is a very small chance of power cuts and reduced mobile phone coverage.

What does the Met Office predict the weather will be this weekend?

The weather service is predicting no more snowfall over the afternoon and evening of Thursday, March 9 with wintry showers expected once again throughout Friday, March 10. Highs of 4°C are expected to close the working week with the region experiencing overnight lows of -1°C.