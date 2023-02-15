The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place for parts of North East England including Newcastle, South Shields, Sunderland, Durham and Northumberland for the end of this week.

The warning was put in place at around 10:30am on Wednesday, February 15 and will run between 6am and 6pm on Friday, February 17 with the warning covering the majority of the region.

The current impacted area runs from Humberside up the east coast of the country covering Teesside, all of county Durham and Tyne and Wear as well as eastern areas of Northumberland before expanding to cover the majority of Scotland.

North East Weather: Yellow wind warning in place across region for end of this week. The warning includea reas of Tyne and Wear, Northumberland as well as North and South Tyneside.

The Met Office has warned residents within the impacted area to be wary of flying debris as well as potential small damage to buildings such as loose tiles as well as potential cancellations or delays to public transport.

Away from wind, the Met Office is predicting a dry but cloudy period over the next few days with Friday seeing highs of 13°C and overnight lows of 4°C. This will be the warmest day for the foreseeable future with temperatures expected to only reach 9°C over the weekend and into the start of next week.

What do yellow weather warnings mean?

Yellow weather warnings are used to make people aware of potential light impacts due to weather, such as travel delays or general disruption of day-to-day activities. It is the least severe type of warning and can also imply that the Met Office are monitoring the situation while also meaning the public should also keep an eye out for updates.

The weather service is predicting low pressure systems in their medium to long term forecasts which could see rain hit the North East over the course of next week with unsettled conditions continuing for the remainder of the month.

Can yellow weather warnings be moved to higher levels?

