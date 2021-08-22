Pictures: Families enjoy the sunshine weather at Sandhaven Beach in South Shields
After a bout of grey and gloomy weather, it was just the tonic to see some sunshine in South Tyneside today.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 5:39 pm
And the much-needed sun on Sunday, August 22 prompted families across the borough to pack up the family and spend the day at the beach.
An afternoon building sandcastles, taking to the water at Sandhaven or catching some rays – there was plenty of fun to be had by the seaside.
See if you recognise anyone in our pictures as they make the most of the holidays!