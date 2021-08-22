And the much-needed sun on Sunday, August 22 prompted families across the borough to pack up the family and spend the day at the beach.

An afternoon building sandcastles, taking to the water at Sandhaven or catching some rays – there was plenty of fun to be had by the seaside.

Seven-year-old Delilah plays in the sun. Picture: North News.

See if you recognise anyone in our pictures as they make the most of the holidays!

Sailing boats out on the water at Sandhaven. Picture: North News.

Ten-month-old Lewis with dad Matt Brown. Picture: North News.

The whole gang! Picture: North News.