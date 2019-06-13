Plans for a rainy day: Top 10 things to do in South Tyneside while the rain hits the North East

Although the weather is unpredictable there are choices for everyone to have fun in South Tyneside whether you prefer to be indoors or enjoy getting out in the rain.

For the rain-hater

Mini spa treatment

Relax after a stressful day and keep sheltered from the rain by pampering yourself. LivBeauty South Shields and LoveNails, Beauty and Massage are just a few of the options that offer beauty treatments.

Eat and drink

South Tyneside is filled with a range of cafes, restaurants, and dessert lounges for family and friends to avoid the rain with some quality food and if you fancy a challenge you could head to the popular Man Vs Food.

Entertainment

Head to The Customs House to watch amazing local arts. It is the home of the South Tyneside comedy festival due to take place in July.

Learn about the area

South Shields Museum is a free attraction at the heart of South Shields where you can learn more about the history and heritage of the area.

Little Land Play

If you need a way to tire out little ones and a trip to the park is off the table, how about Little Land play? The children’s role play centre has opened a venue for the under-5’s in Hebburn.

For the rain-lover

Go for a walk

The simplest of options is to head out in the weather. If you can’t beat it, join it. South Tyneside has beautiful parks that are perfect for strolls including South and North Marine park.

Get muddy

This may be one the kids will love and most parents will hate but heading out in wellies and raincoats to make mud creations can be real fun for some. The parks and beaches would be great for this.

Capture the moment

Photography lovers could take out a waterproof camera and take some photos in the weather.

Head to the beach

Drop by the coast of South Shields and have fun at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park. If the rain gets too much, there’s always the arcades to shelter in.

Embrace the water

Tyne River offers an array of boat rides and cruises to take in the sights. These include Tyne tours, fish and chip trips and animal encounters trips.