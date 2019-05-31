South Shields weather: Cloudy day expected

Forecasters expect a cloudy day in South Shields this Friday.

There could be outbreaks of rain according to the Met Office although eastern areas are likely to remain largely dry with some brighter spells, though turning breezy.

Feeling rather warm despite the cloud. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight is expected to be largely cloudy and mild with further outbreaks of rain.

After midnight it is expected to become largely dry, though remain rather cloudy.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Saturday is predicted to be largely cloudy but warm though after a dry and bright start, some isolated showers or spells of rain are expected to affect some parts through the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.