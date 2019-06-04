South Shields weather forecast

Rain is expected in South Shields today following a bright start.

The Met Office predicts that cloud will quickly thicken during the morning, with showers developing over the hills.

Showers becoming widespread from late morning and merging into longer spells of rain in the afternoon, with occasional heavy bursts.

Feeling cooler. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight will see heavy rain moving northwards through the evening followed by the odd showers but most parts will be dry soon after midnight with clear spells developing during the early hours.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Tomorrow, after a largely dry and bright start cloud and scattered showers will develop through the morning.

Showers dying out late afternoon with most parts experiencing a fine evening.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.