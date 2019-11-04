South Shields weather forecast: Clouds are on the horizon, this is when to expect the rain

South Shields weather forecast for Tuesday, November 5.

What will the weather be like in South Shields this morning?

This morning will be bright with a good amount of sunshine in the west. The temperature will reach 9C and there will be a 10% chance of rain.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will get cloudier with a few isolated showers in the east and it will feel rather cold due to a northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will reach 10C and there will be a 10% chance of rain that will increase to 40% by 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in South Shields?

Early evening is likely to stay cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain from 5pm to 7pm, the chances of it raining will increase as the evening progresses until 9pm when light showers can be expected overnight. Temperatures will reach 7C but due to northwesterly winds it will feel more like 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Tomorrow is then set be cloudy throughout the day, with a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will reach 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Saturday, November 9 should start cold and frosty for most, with fog in eastern England. Expect rain move eastwards across the country into the evening, bringing strengthening winds.