South Shields weather forecast: Hour-by-hour forecast of when heavy rain will hit the North East this week
The yellow weather warning is no longer in force for the North East however heavy rain is still expected to hit this week.
Heavy rain is still forecast for the area from Thursday afternoon. Here is a hour-by-hour look ahead at the bad weather forecast for over the next few days.
Thursday, November 14
5am: Light showers with a 40% chance of rain.
6am to 12pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
1pm: Overcast with a 20% chance of rain.
2pm: Heavy showers. 60% chance of rain.
3pm: Heavy rain with a 80% chance of rain.
4pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
5pm: Light showers. 50% chance of rain.
6pm: Light rain with a 60% chance of rain.
7pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
8pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain.
9pm: Light showers with a 40% chance of rain.
10pm to 11pm: Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.
Friday, November 15
12am to 9am: Heavy rain. 90% chance of rain.
12pm: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain.
3pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
6pm: Light showers with a 50% chance of rain.
9pm: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
Saturday, November 16
6am to 6pm: Heavy rain. 50% chance of rain.
9pm: Overcast with a 10% chance of rain.
Sunday, November 17
6am: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.
9am to 3pm: Cloudy. 10% chance of rain.
6pm to 9pm: Light rain. 50% chance of rain.