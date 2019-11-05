South Shields weather forecast: It will be fairly dry but expect cold temperatures

Weather forecast for South Shields on Wednesday, October 6.

What will the weather be like in South Shields this morning?

There will be isolated coastal showers in the morning, however clear skies are expected. Temperatures will reach 5C.

What about this afternoon?

The sunshine will become hazy in the afternoon as cloudy move in from the west, but it will remain dry. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 8C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in South Shields?

Moving into the early evening, overcast weather is to be expected with a 10% chance of rain. Moving into the late evening some of the clouds will dissipate, but the chance of rain will increase to 40% and maximum temperatures will reach 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Thursday, November 7 is expected to be cloudy and chilly with heavy rain possible and temperatures between 8C and 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Sunday, November 10 is predicted to bright with scattered showers, but overall it’s going to be another cold day.

It’s likely this pattern of unsettled weather will continue into Monday.

There is potential for occasional stormier periods and it will remain colder than average over the next few days.