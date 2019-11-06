South Shields weather forecast: Outbreaks of rain with strong winds expected

Sandhaven Beach, South Shields.

What will the weather be like in South Shields this morning?

The Met Office is predicting that it will be a rainy start in the morning with outbreaks of rain set to start around 6am.

The rain is set to continue throughout rush hour until around 8am before easing off.

The maximum temperature for the morning will be around 10C.

What about this afternoon?

Outbreaks of rain will continue into the afternoon, starting again at around 1pm.

But the rain is expected to ease off as the day goes on and remaining cloudy in the afternoon.

The northeasterly wind is expected to strengthen, becoming quite gusty along the coast.

The maximum temperature will be 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in South Shields?

The evening looks to remain cloudy with highs of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Friday looks set to be a bright and fresh day with the winds set to ease, but there will still be a few heavy showers in the morning from around 9am to 12 noon.

The maximum temperature will be 8C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

Saturday will get off to a fine start but there will be afternoon rain.