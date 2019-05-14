South Shields weather forecast: Town to bask in mid-week sun as warm temperatures continue

Families across South Shields will be spending today in the sunshine as the town enjoys another warm day.

Met Officers forecasters are predicting temperatures of up to 17°C on Tuesday, with little cloud in the sky as we head towards the weekend.

Our warmest hours will be between 2pm and 6pm, with the cloud creeping in as the evening arrives.

Forecast for the later in the week says we are due to see cloudier and cooler weather from Friday onward.

This weekend will see a dip in temperature and there could be chances of showers on Saturday.

