South Shields weather forecast: this is what the weather will be like over the weekend

South Shields weather forecast over the weekend.

What will the weather be like on Saturday morning?

Saturday morning is expected to be cloudy with rain at times, there will be a north easterly breeze which will make it feel colder. Maximum temperatures will reach 9C but it will feel more like 5C.

This is what the weather will be like in the afternoon?

There will be some fairly light rain but as the afternoon progresses the chances of rain will increase and by 2pm heavy rain is predicted with a 90% chance of rain.

What will the weather be like in the evening?

Saturday evening is looking fairly miserable with wet weather throughout, while it will ease off as the evening progresses there still will be some light rain. Maximum temperatures on Saturday evening are predicted to reach 8C.

What will the weather be like on Sunday?

Sunday morning will see further clouds and rain with occasional showers and a chance of brisk winds. Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 7C but it will feel more like 5C.

What will the weather be like in the afternoon?

There is a 10% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon, but by 3pm the rain will become heavier increasing to 50%.

What will the weather be like on Sunday evening?