South Shields weather forecast: What's it going to be like this weekend?

This weekend marks the start of the October half-term holiday, so hopefully the weather forecast has something nice in store for families across the region.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 25th October 2019, 6:00 am
Latest forecast from the Met Office predicts a mixed bag for South Shields on Friday, October 25, Saturday, October, 26 and Sunday, October 27 – but there is some good news amongst the lot.

Friday may begin dry and mild, but the official start of the weekend will be a wet one with heavy showers on the horizon between 3pm on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.

Temperatures will peak at around 9C or 10C throughout the weekend, with the coldest of them expected in the early hours of Sunday morning.

But a 3 to 4C start on Sunday will give way to sunshine and clear skies, with a cloudless day due on our calendar.

The sunshine is set to continue on Monday, October 28 as the half-term holiday properly kicks off.

This weekend is set to start with heavy rain.