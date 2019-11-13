South Shields weather forecast: This is when to expect sun

Sun is expected in South Shields.

What will the weather be like in South Shields this morning?

This morning will see sun arrive by 8am with no rain predicted. The temperature will reach only a chilly 4C by 12pm.

What about this afternoon?

This afternoon will see the forecast sun peek through the clouds until 3pm when more cloud is set to arrive. Met Office forecasters say the temperature will reach its peak of 5C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in South Shields?

Early evening will see clear skies from 5pm until around 7pm, turning cloudier later but remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C. Light rain may arrive by 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Thursday, November 14 is predicted to see light and heavy showers throughout with more cloud. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for the North East?

The Met Office UK outlook for Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17 said: “Remaining breezy and rather cloudy with showers feeding in from the east, locally heavy, and wintry over high ground. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.