South Shields weather: Friday forecast and what to expect this weekend on South Tyneside

It’s been a wet week in South Shields and across the wider borough, so here’s hoping the forecast promises better conditions for the weekend and Father’s Day.

Well, there is some good news from the Met Office.

Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 are set to be mostly dry and mild in South Tyneside and elsewhere across the North East too, with some sunny spells to brighten up Father’s Day – whatever you’re doing.

There may be some showers overnight from Saturday into Sunday; but hopefully nothing like those we have seen this week.

But Friday, June 14 is a bit more of a mixed bag.

Expect to see outbreaks of rain across the day, drying off towards the evening.

It's set to be a cloudy and mild weekend in South Tyneside.

Fingers crossed for some bright spells too as temperatures stay mild between 11°C and 15°C.