South Shields weather: Mild week in store for South Tyneside as Met Office forecasts cloud and showers

We’re coming to the start of another new week, so let’s take a look at what the weather forecast has in store for your plans.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 12:23 pm

South Tyneside is set for a mild start to August – but as we crack on with the school holidays this week, there’s not going to be too much sunshine or many summer temperatures in store.

With breezy conditions, cloud and occasional showers on the agenda for the week ahead, let’s take a closer look at the Met Office forecast for between August 1 and August 5.

Monday, August 1: Temperatures between 16°C and 19°C. Cloudy changing to light rain by nighttime. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Cloudy day forecast for South Shields all week.

Tuesday, August 2: Temperatures between 16°C and 22°C. Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Wednesday, August 3: Temperatures between 13°C and 20°C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High UV, low pollen.

Thursday, August 4: Temperatures between 11°C and 17°C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Medium UV.

Friday, August 5: Temperatures between 12°C and 17°C. Sunny. Medium UV.

