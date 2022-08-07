South Tyneside is set for a warmer week than the last – and with the school holidays in full swing, it looks like it could be perfect conditions for some activities outdoors.

It’s due to be dry and sunny in the week ahead, so let’s take a closer look at the Met Office forecast for between August 8 and August 12.

Monday, August 8: Temperatures between 14°C and 22°C. Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Medium UV, medium pollen.

Cloudy day forecast for South Shields all week.

Tuesday, August 9: Temperatures between 14°C and 22°C. Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High UV, medium pollen.

Wednesday, August 10: Temperatures between 14°C and 23°C. Sunny. High UV, medium pollen.

Thursday, August 11: Temperatures between 15°C and 22°C. Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. High UV, medium pollen.