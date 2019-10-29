South Tyneside set for a chilly time as the mercury dips overnight

South Tyneside set for a chilly couple of evenings.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 6:00 am
South Tyneside is set for a frosty couple of mornings

The Met Office forecast for today, Tuesday, October 29, says a chilly start will give way to an often sunny day with variable cloud and showers.

A flood warning remains in place until 11am.

Tonight will see clear spells with frost while Wednesday will be mainly dry, with frost again possible overnight. Cloud will increase through Thursday, with occasional rain, and Friday will turn milder.

6am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.

7am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.

8am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

2pm: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

3pm: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 9C.