The Met Office says South Tyneside is set for a damp end to the week

The Met Office says today, Wednesday, October 30, will see sunshine and showers near the North East coast. A dry and clear night will see frost returning.

Tomorrow will be dry, and often sunny, but Friday will be overcast with occasional rain and Saturday will start off windy and wet at first, then brighter later, but still with showers.

6am: Cloudy. Maximum 8C.

7am: Cloudy. Maximum 8C.

8am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 8C.

9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 9C.

10am: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

11am: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

Noon: Sunny. Maximum 10C.

1pm: Sunny. Maximum 11C.

2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 11C.

3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

5pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 10C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

7pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 10C.

8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.

9pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 10C.

10pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 9C.