South Tyneside set for a mixed few days of sunshine and showers

South Tyneside is set for a mixed few days of weather.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:05 am
Rain is set top arrive later and last through tomorrow

The Met Office forecast for the region for Wednesday, October 22, says early mist and fog will clear to leave a dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. Increasing cloud will bring rain overnight. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tomorrow sees sunny spells, interspersed with showers, and frost overnight.

Friday starts bright, with occasionally heavy rain later lasting overnight, but becoming drier later on Saturday.

6am:Cloudy. Maximum 9C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

7am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.

8am: Sunny. Maximum 8C.

9am: Sunny. Maximum 9C.

10am: Sunny. Maximum 9C.

11am: Sunny intervals Maximum 10C.

Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 11C.

1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.

4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.

5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.

7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.

8pm: Overcast. Maximum 11C.

9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.

10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.

11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.