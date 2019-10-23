South Tyneside set for a mixed few days of sunshine and showers
South Tyneside is set for a mixed few days of weather.
The Met Office forecast for the region for Wednesday, October 22, says early mist and fog will clear to leave a dry day with variable cloud and sunny spells. Increasing cloud will bring rain overnight. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Tomorrow sees sunny spells, interspersed with showers, and frost overnight.
Friday starts bright, with occasionally heavy rain later lasting overnight, but becoming drier later on Saturday.
6am:Cloudy. Maximum 9C.
7am: Partly cloudy. Maximum 8C.
8am: Sunny. Maximum 8C.
9am: Sunny. Maximum 9C.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 9C.
11am: Sunny intervals Maximum 10C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 11C.
1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.
3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.
6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 12C.
7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.
8pm: Overcast. Maximum 11C.
9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.
10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 11C.
11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 10C.