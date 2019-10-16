South Tyneside is set for a spot of mid-week sun
Morning cloud is going to fade as the sun is set to shine throughout the afternoon.
Wednesday, October 16, is set for cloudy early in the day. Thankfully, this is expected to clear as sun makes its way through.
Even better news, no rain has been predicted by Met Office forecasters after 8am.
Expect a maximum temperature of 14 °C and a chilly minimum temperature of 6 °C. You may want to get the scarves and hats out as the colder weather continues despite the sun being out.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast showing what to expect from the day ahead.
6am: Light shower. 30% chance of rain.
7am: Light shower. 40% chance of rain.
8am: Cloudy. 11 °C
9am: Overcast. 11 °C
10am: Overcast. 12 °C
11am: Overcast. 12 °C
12pm: Cloudy. 13 °C
1pm: Sunny intervals. 13 °C
2pm: Sunny intervals. 13 °C
3pm: Sunny. 13 °C
4pm: Sunny. 13 °C
5pm: Sunny. 13 °C
6pm: Clear. 12 °C
7pm: Clear. 11 °C
8pm: Clear. 10 °C
9pm: Clear. 10 °C
10pm: Clear. 9 °C
11pm: Clear. 8 °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will continue to remain low.
More good news comes from the forecast. Rain is set to stay away on Wednesday remaining mainly dry and often sunny. It will be a chilly Wednesday night though.
Thursday and Friday will also see sunny spells but some scattered showers are likely with often blustery winds.