This is your weather round-up for Monday June 17.

What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?

After a largely sunny start to the day, cloud and occasional showers will develop, mainly over the hills. A breezy day, yet feeling pleasant in any sheltered areas. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Will it improve tonight?

Wind will ease during the evening then largely clear overnight, with patchy low cloud and a risk of drizzle to the west. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

What will tomorrow bring?

A fine and dry day for Tuesday, with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Warmer inland but somewhat fresher near the coast. Maximum temperature 20 °C.