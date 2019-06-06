Sunshine and occasionally heavy showers.

The Met office team has said that South Tyneside can expect a dry and bright start for most, with any early cloud likely to be limited to the east coast.

Showers and sunny spells developing across the region from mid-morning, some of these maybe turning heavy for a time. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight it will be a dry night once any lingering showers die out. Clear spells developing in light winds, leading to a chilly night for some rural spots. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

The outlook for Friday should be fine at first with bright or sunny spells. Turning increasingly cloudy from late morning with persistent and occasionally heavy rain spreading northwards during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.