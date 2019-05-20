South Tyneside weather forecast: A cloudy but dry day with spells of sunshine

South Shields weather forecast

Today looks set to be another dry but cloudy day in South Tyneside with spells of sunshine.

After a warm and sunny few days last week, temperatures have dropped again with highs of around 14 °C forecast.

There will be some hazy sunshine and light winds at times, but the weather will remain dry this evening and overnight, with a minimum overnight temperature of 10 °C.

On Tuesday it will remain dry with light winds and long sunny periods throughout the afternoon.

The maximum temperature will be 14 °C.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there will be patches of rain and sunny periods on Wednesday, turning a little cloudier but warmer to around 17 °C by Thursday.

On Friday it will be cloudy with patches of sunshine as well as a chance of rain.