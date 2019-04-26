South Tyneside weather forecast: A cloudy weekend forecast following a bright start to the morning

A fine and sunny start to the morning in South Tyneside isn't expected to last as thick cloud is forecast to descend with a chance of rain this afternoon.

Clouds will descend from around 12pm and remain for much of the weekend. Spells of rain are forecast for around 4pm this afternoon.

The Met Office says southerly winds will freshen, becoming strong along the coast and heavy rain is expected overnight.

It will remain feeling a lot cooler following the recent fine weather with the maximum temperature forecast of around 15 °C today.

That will drop to highs of around 10 °C on Saturday with thick cloud forecast throughout the day.