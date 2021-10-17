This week – Monday, October 18 to Friday, October 22 – is set to be a bit miserable with gloomy weather and rain expected across the borough.

The Met Office predicts a cloudy and damp start to Monday with some sunny intervals, before outbreaks of rain arrive around lunchtime.

Spells of rain and windy conditions are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some brighter weather at the end of the week.

What will the weather be like in South Tyneside this week?

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this week, according to the Met Office.

Monday, October 18

Monday will have a foggy start before becoming cloudy, with possible rain around lunchtime.

The rest of the day is expected to be windy with top temperatures reaching 15°C.

Tuesday, October 19

Met Office forecasters suggest Tuesday will be much like Monday, with cloudy conditions and windy weather into the evening.

Despite the cloudy weather, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 18°C.

Wednesday, October 20

More cloudy conditions are predicted for mid-week, before changing to light showers by lunchtime.

A damp afternoon will come our way on Wednesday, with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 14°C.

Thursday, October 21

Despite a cloudy start, sunny spells are expected by lunchtime with windy conditions of 34mph.

The top temperature will be 11°C.

Friday, October 22

Friday will see a bright start, just in time for the weekend, before we see some cloud in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is forecast to be 10°C.

