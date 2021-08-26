South Tyneside weather forecast for the bank holiday weekend as the borough looks set for overcast spells

As we head into the second bank holiday weekend in May, (Friday, August 27 to Monday, August 30), the borough looks set to experience mostly cloudy weather with the odd sunny spell.

Despite the cloudy weather, forecasters are predicting that South Tyneside will remain dry over the bank holiday and temperatures are set to average around 16°C.

This is you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this bank holiday weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, August 27

Forecasters are expecting an overcast start to Friday morning with the cloudy weather expected to remain that way throughout the afternoon.

There is the chance for some sunny spells into the late afternoon and evening.

Daily highs of 16°C are expected.

Saturday, August 28

Another cloudy start to the day with some sunny spells by the late morning and into the early afternoon.

Saturday is predicted to be the warmest day of the bank holiday weekend with highs of 17°C.

Sunday, August 29

More cloudy weather is predicted for Sunday and will last right throughout the day.

Met Office forecasters are expecting temperatures to be much like the rest of the weekend, sitting around 16°C.

Monday, August 30

More of the same for bank holiday Monday with another cloudy day expected by Met Office forecasters.

Monday looks set to be the coldest day of the weekend, with temperatures dropping down to 15°C.

