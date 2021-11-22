South Tyneside weather forecast for the week ahead as temperatures look set to drop

The unusually mild temperatures that the North East has experienced throughout most of November look set to be coming to an end.

Met Office forecasters are predicting that temperatures will plummet across the region this week, with highs of no more than 9°C expected.

Thursday and Friday are looking set to be the coldest days, with rain also forecast for the end of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather in South Tyneside this week.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside, according to the Met Office:

Monday, November 22

A bright start to the week is expected, with sunny spellings throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting the weather to turn cloudy throughout the afternoon and into the evening, however it should remain dry.

Temperatures are set to hit highs of 7°C.

Tuesday, November 23

A mostly overcast day is anticipated for Tuesday but it should still remain dry despite the cloudy weather.

Feeling slightly warmer than Monday, with highs of 9°C and lows of 6°C.

Forecasters are warning that it may feel slightly cooler by the coast.

Wednesday, November 24

A sunny but cool start is predicted for Wednesday, with temperatures sitting around 6°C for much of the morning.

Met Office forecasters are once again expecting the weather to remain dry.

Thursday, November 25

Another cold and bright start is expected for Thursday, with temperatures hitting highs of 5°C throughout the morning.

The weather is predicted to turn cloudy again as we head into the afternoon.

Much cooler than the rest of the week, with temperatures set to reach highs of 6°C.

Friday, November 26

A cloudy and cold start to the end of the week is predicted by forecasters, with temperatures around 5°C.

The North East could see a bright afternoon with the chance of some rain showers around lunchtime.

Forecasters due expect them to pass by mid-afternoon and into the early evening, with highs of 6°C.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.