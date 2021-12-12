South Tyneside weather forecast for the week ahead as the borough looks set for dry spells and mild temperatures

The recent bad weather brought by Storm Arwen and Storm Barra looks to have eased, with a dry and mild week forecast for South Tyneside.

Temperatures are predicted to hit double figures on some days, with bright and sunny weather also forecast for the borough.

Wednesday (December 15) looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with Friday (December 17) expected to be the coldest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what to expect from the weather in South Tyneside this week.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this week, according to the Met Office:

Monday, December 13

Met Office forecasters are expecting a cloudy start to the week, with a chance of some sunny spells around late morning and into the early afternoon.

The cloud covering is predicted to return as we head into the evening, but it should still remain dry.

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 8°C.

Tuesday, December 14

The cloudy weather looks set to continue as we head into Tuesday, with temperatures sitting around 5°C throughout the morning.

Forecasters are anticipating that the cloudy spells will last all day – but temperatures will gradually get warmer.

A daily high of 8°C is expected.

Wednesday, December 15

A bright and sunny start is expected for Wednesday, with temperatures sitting at around 9°C for most of the morning.

Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week ahead, with highs of 11°C.

Thursday, December 16

Another cloudy start is forecast for Thursday but it should once again be dry and mild.

South Tyneside could see some sunny spells by mid-afternoon, but the weather will turn cloudy again as we head into the evening.

A slightly cooler day than Wednesday, with highs of 10°C.

Friday, December 17

Met Office forecasters are expecting Friday to be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures set to reach highs of 7°C.

Despite the mainly overcast weather on Friday, forecasters are saying that it should remain dry into the weekend.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.