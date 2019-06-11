South Tyneside weather forecast: Rain spreading to the south of the the area

More rain is on its way as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for flooding and strong winds in the region.

What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?

Most parts should stay dry, with some brighter spells in the north. However, thicker cloud and some heavy rain will develop across the far south in the afternoon.

It will be chilly across coastal areas, with a fresh to strong onshore wind of around 35mph. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning due to the amount of rain expected. Keep up to date with our regular weather updates to see if this changes.

Will it improve tonight?

Short answer, no. There will be heavy cloud and outbreaks of heavy rain spreading northwest across all parts overnight. Windy at times with fog patches developing on the hills. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

What will tomorrow bring?

Wednesday will see thick clouds and a very windy day across the region, reaching speeds of nearly 40mph. Further outbreaks of rain, these heavy in places, especially later in the day. Maximum temperature 12 °C.