South Tyneside weather: Half-term woe as cloudy days set to continue

The weather isn't forecast to get any brighter following a dull and grey bank holiday in South Tyneside yesterday.

Families who were hoping to enjoy the sunshine during the half-term break will be left disappointed with forecasters predicting a cloudy and fairly dull week ahead.

Despite having some warm and sunny weather in recent weeks, the next couple of days set to be filled with cloud and the odd shower.

Met Office forecasters are predicting a mild but overcast week in South Tyneside, with temperatures getting progressively warmer throughout the week.

By Friday it is due to reach 19°C - but there won't be much sun.

Today will be mostly cloudy with the chance of rain early this afternoon. It may get a bit brighter and perhaps sunny later this afternoon and into early evening but it will feel cool. Maximum temperature is 11 °C in South Tyneside.

Tonight will bring light winds and largely clear skies, leading to a cold night but it should mean a bright start to tomorrow morning although it's not due to last.