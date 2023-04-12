This week has already seen a confusing combination of warm afternoons with wet and windy evenings across the North East, but the Met Office is predicting a stunning weekend of warm weather with temperatures in the mid-teens expected to continue into next week.

The warmer weather may be a week late for anyone who enjoyed a four day Easter bank holiday weekend at the start of April, but there will be enough time to enjoy the weather regardless of plans over the coming days.

When will warm weather start in South Tyneside?

South Tyneside weather: Met office predicting warmest weekend of the year so far in coming days

Most of the working week will see temperatures reach around 11°C with sunny intervals and occasional showers before the temperatures start to really rise on Sunday, April 16.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 14°C to close the week with temperatures rising further into Monday where residents can expect further highs of 15°C.

This warm weather will, however, be matched with cloudy skies although a full, clear day is expected on Tuesday, April 18.

The Met Office long term forecast says: a ridge of high pressure is likely to develop, resulting in fine and dry conditions for many, with breaks in the cloud likely, especially to the lee of high ground.

"These settled conditions are expected to continue later in the period, with frequent dry weather for most, perhaps with the odd shower.”