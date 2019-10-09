South Tyneside weather: Sunshine will break through but blustery conditions will see temperatures drop
It won’t get any warmer than 14°C in South Tyneside on Wednesday, October 9.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 06:05 am
Autumn is well and truly here and the cooler weather is certainly settling in.
The temperature isn’t expected to rise above 14°C although there will be sunny intervals throughout the day.
But breezy and blustery conditions will mean it won’t actually feel any warmer than just 10°C.
The morning will start cloudy with the sun expected to break through from the early afternoon.
It will be a fairly clear night but it won’t fall below 10°C.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Weather conditions on Wednesday similar to Tuesday with breezy conditions.
“A bright day with sunny spells and some blustery showers, which could be heavy. Maximum temperature 14 °C.”
It is set to remain cloudy for the rest of the week and it isn’t forecast to top 14°C.”