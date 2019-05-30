South Tyneside weather: Warm but wet day expected ahead

A warm day with showers is predicted by weather forecasters for today.

The Met Office's prediction for the region has said it will remain largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

It also expects out breaks of rain or drizzle, mainly over high ground in the west at first, though becoming more persistent everywhere through the afternoon.

Despite the rain, it will feel rather warm however, and quite humid. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight there will be persistent rain will slowly ease through the evening, however it will stay cloudy overnight with drizzle persisting in the east.

It will stay mild overnight, with a minimum temperature 12 °C.

Tomorrow, it will be largely cloudy but mild.

There will be further outbreaks of rain at times, though the more persistent rain remaining confined to the Pennines.

Some brighter spells developing in the south. Maximum temperature 19 °C are expected.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is warm bright spells on Saturday, with perhaps some isolated showers.

It will turn more unsettled through Sunday, with a risk of thundery showers and then cooler and fresher on Monday with further showers.