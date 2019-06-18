South Tyneside weather: What's the weather going to be like on Tuesday June 18

This is your weather round-up for Tuesday June 18.

What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?

A mostly dry day across South Tyneside, with some good spells of sunshine developing after a rather cloudy start. However, the odd light shower is possible over the Cheviots. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Will it improve tonight?

Cloud will increase across South Tyneside, with outbreaks of rain spreading north later in the night, and perhaps the odd heavier burst in the south by morning. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

What will tomorrow bring?

Outbreaks of locally heavy rain will clear away to the east by early afternoon, to leave a fresher afternoon with sunny intervals and a few showers. Maximum temperature 16 °C.