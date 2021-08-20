South Tyneside weekend weather forecast as the borough looks set for rain and cloudy spells

As we head into the weekend (Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22), South Tyneside looks set to experience a dose of rain and some cloudy weather.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to sit at around 18°C, so it will feel quite humid across the borough throughout the weekend.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this weekend, according to the Met Office.

Friday, August 20

Forecasters are expecting a cloudy start to the day, but it is expected to remain dry with the possibility of some sunny spells throughout the early afternoon.

As we head through the afternoon, the weather is predicted to remain cloudy, with temperatures set to reach daily highs of 17°C.

More of the same is expected into the evening, with the chance of some light showers.

Saturday, August 21

Light rain is expected throughout the morning before drying up slightly into the early afternoon.

Forecasters are expecting the heavy showers to last throughout the evening, with temperatures reaching highs of 18°C.

Sunday, August 22

According to forecasters, a dry start is expected on Sunday morning, but it’s going to be cloudy like much of the weekend.

More of the same is expected as we head into Sunday afternoon, with a chance of further showers.

The weekend is expected to dry up into Sunday evening, with temperatures once again sitting at around 18°C.

