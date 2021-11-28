Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as Met Office issues new ice warning
The impact of Storm Arwen continues to be felt across the North East with snowy and icy conditions on Sunday (November 28).
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended across the weekend as a result of the strong winds and sleet which arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday.
Forecasters have now issued a further Yellow warning for ice for between 5pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday (November 29).
Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused by the weather.
The Met Office is expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too!
- Met Office ice warning in force across the region
- Northern Powergrid continues work to support affected homes
- Clear-up operations ongoing
☃️ Rainton Winter Wonderland open as planned today ☃️
Neighbours urged to check on each other as some South Tyneside properties still without power
In a statement on Sunday, South Tyneside Council said both it and South Tyneside Homes had staff working around the clock after the extreme weather conditions wreaked havoc.
The local authority said a number of properties are still without power with Northern Powergrid working to restore power as quickly as possible.
The council also urged people “to look out for each other and check in on neighbours wherever possible”.
❗️ St Peter’s Campus to remain closed until Tuesday
Summary: Where the Metros are running
Where is Metro running:
Customers can get a Metro from North Shields and head through via Four Lane Ends Newcastle, into Gateshead and all the way beyond Pelaw into South Tyneside, terminating at South Shields Interchange.
Where is Metro not running:
There are still no services between St James and North Shields, Airport and South Gosforth, and Pelaw and South Hylton.
Nexus staff remain working across the network o overhead lines that were damaged baby debris and falling trees during Storm Arwen.
In areas where Metros are not running people can use their Metro tickets on local bus services.
Freezing views across the region
Thanks to Ian Maggiore for the picture, taken near Tunstall Hill in Sunderland.
⚠️ Road closure on Front Street, East Boldon
Incident at De Bruce Court care home, Hartlepool, on Saturday
Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that its crews attended De Bruce Court care home in the early hours of Saturday, November 27 after part of the roof collapsed.
An incident report for the brigade said: “Approx 100sqm of roof collapsed into the building, residents evacuated from third floor.”
Firefighters arrived on scene at around 2.20am on Saturday morning and the incident was resolved by 6.15am.
❗️ Fresh Met Office warning for ice in the North East ❗️
Met Office forecasters have issued a fresh Yellow alert for ice across the region, which will come into force at 3pm on Sunday running until 10am on Monday (November 29).
Here are the details:
Surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night and early Monday, making for tricky travel.
What to expect
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer
- Icy surfaces likely, increasing the risk of slips and falls
Work ongoing to restore water supplies to homes in Wooler
Take care warning from fire service
It is a cold one out there today, so be cautious if you’re venturing out.