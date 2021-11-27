Storm Arwen in the North East: Travel disruption, property damage and closures as wild weather batters region
The arrival of Storm Arwen in the North East brought very high winds and chilling temperatures to the region.
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which battered the region on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27.
Met Office forecasters issued a Red ‘danger to life’ weather warning on Friday afternoon, lasting into the early hours of Saturday.
A separate Yellow warning for wind was issued until 6pm on Saturday, followed by a Yellow alert for ice until 11am on Sunday (November 28).
Meanwhile, families, businesses and council teams across the North East are working hard to clear and repair damage caused by the weather.
Scroll down and refresh for the latest weather updates affecting the region.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 17:17
- Events cancelled across the North East as storm hits region
- Disruption to transport services as strong winds continue
- Damage to property, fallen trees and road closures
- Warning over plummeting temperatures & icy/snowy conditions
- Clean-up operations ongoing regionwide
Damage to Barnes Infant Academy in Sunderland
⚠️ NEW - Yellow warning for ice ⚠️
Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow warning for ice, coming into effect from 5pm on Saturday and running until 11am on Sunday, as is it stands.
Here are the details of the warning, as published by Met Office forecasters: “A cold night with icy stretches likely to form quickly Saturday evening.”
What to expect
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
- Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
🗣 Updated statement from South Tyneside Council
South Tyneside Council issued a fresh statement at 4.30pm on Saturday. In it, the council reminded families to only travel if essential and also shared two emergency numbers that people can call if they need support.
A spokesperson said: “First and foremost, we understand there has been no injury or loss of life for which we are incredibly thankful. The clean-up operation is ongoing and may take some days to complete.
“People are advised to contact us to report emergency incidents. Please be patient and understand that response times to calls will take longer than usual.
“Our teams are working around the clock to keep the borough moving and respond to any incidents caused by the extreme weather conditions.
“Main roads, footpaths and emergency routes take priority.
“Damage to properties that can cause further damage will be dealt with first, other lower risk incidents will be dealt as soon as is practical, which may take into early next week.”
Incidents can be reported on two out of hours emergency phone numbers:
- 0191 455 6111 – South Tyneside Council
- 0300 123 6633 – South Tyneside Homes
❄️ Warning if you need to travel
📸 Storm Arwen in South Tyneside
Further update from Northern Powergrid
I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! production hit by Storm Arwen
ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celeb’s production base was damaged during Storm Arwen, meaning there will be no new episodes of the reality programme - which launched last Sunday - this weekend.
The impact of the storm in Berwick
Thank you to Alan Hughes for sharing these pictures as Storm Arwen hit Berwick.
Damage at South Shields and Westoe Club
More pictures of Storm Arwen’s wrath in Hartlepool
