A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “StormBarra is here with high coastal winds of 50/60mph, high waves and possible flooding at Seaburn Lower Prom, Roker Seafront & Hendon Promenade.

“Advice is to keep away from the beaches and the seafront. There are strong 40mph winds inland too with the potential for heavy rain and snow over higher ground.

“We ask that you please: Secure objects that may be blown about and could cause an accident or serious injury including trampolines, garden furniture, hanging baskets etc

“Anything that became loose during #StromArwen could be disturbed so please take care.

“Check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours. If you have concerns for somebody’s welfare, please contact us on 0191 520 5513.