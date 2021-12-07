Storm Barra LIVE: Updates across the North East as high winds hit the region
Met Office forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for wind across the North East as the repair and recovery mission continues following Storm Arwen.
The Met Office has predicted that wind gusts up to 50mph will batter the North East today (Tuesday, December 7) as a yellow weather warning for high winds remains in place.
Forecasters are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced during Storm Arwen on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, however they could still cause some disruption.
The most recent warning from the Met Office comes as some parts of the region are still suffering from the damage caused by the Storm Arwen, which brought heavy rain and snow.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates for today (Tuesday, December 7):
LIVE Storm Barra updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:28
Sunderland City Council warning over Storm Barra
Families across Sunderland have been warned about the impact of Storm Barra across the North East in a series of Tweets from the city council.
Storm Barra hits South Tyneside
The South Tyneside coast has been battered by high winds.
Snow has fallen in County Durham
Storm Barra hits Hartlepool
Our photographer Kevin Brady has been out in the cold and captured Storm Barra in Hartlepool.
Storm Barra in Hartlepool
Sunderland City Council warn of possible flooding
A spokesperson for Sunderland City Council said: “StormBarra is here with high coastal winds of 50/60mph, high waves and possible flooding at Seaburn Lower Prom, Roker Seafront & Hendon Promenade.
“Advice is to keep away from the beaches and the seafront. There are strong 40mph winds inland too with the potential for heavy rain and snow over higher ground.
“We ask that you please: Secure objects that may be blown about and could cause an accident or serious injury including trampolines, garden furniture, hanging baskets etc
“Anything that became loose during #StromArwen could be disturbed so please take care.
“Check on elderly and vulnerable relatives and neighbours. If you have concerns for somebody’s welfare, please contact us on 0191 520 5513.
“In an emergency dial 999. Our teams are out gritting priority A and B routes, and we will continue with the night shift.”
Storm Barra causes road closures in Sunderland
A tree fell down on Silksworth road in the East Herrington area of Sunderland.
Shoppers at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool got caught in the bad weather.
Possible snow is predicted across the region
High winds have hit the region
The extreme weather has arrived in Sunderland.