Storm Dudley LIVE: Northern Powergrid 'ready to respond' and latest pictures as high winds return to North East

Northern Powergrid says the current forecast of wind speeds of 60 to 70mph widely with potential for gusts of up to 80mph are likely to cause some damage to the network.

But teams are ‘poised to respond’ as all resources have been directed onto the storm response.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of storms and the uncertainty of the damage they might cause, we will be providing generalised estimates of restorations that are subject to a significant degree of uncertainty.

“Customers affected by interruptions on parts of the network where we are likely to restore a significant proportion of those customers more quickly will see initial estimates of restoration during Thursday.