Weather warnings are in place and the North East is bracing for another winter storm.

Storm Eowyn will hit the North East very soon, and the Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings and advice ahead of what is expected to be a weekend of travel and weather chaos across the region.

Wind speeds are expected to pick up on Thursday evening, with normal conditions only expected to return into the new week.

Hour by hour forecast of Storm Eowyn in the North East

After a grey, and potentially wet, start to Thursday, January 23, wind speeds are expected to pick up from around 5pm. This is when they first wind gusts of over 30 miles per hour are expected, although these will fall once again overnight.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 2°C overnight into Friday, January 24, although it is expected to feel below freezing. Patches of heavy rain are expected from 3am on Friday, before finishing again by 7am.

However, Friday morning is also when wind speeds are expected to pick up again, with wind speeds of up to 73 miles per hour predicted. These will start at around 3am on Friday morning and will rise until their peak at around midday.

The final rush hour of the week will see gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour with gust speeds not expected to fall below 50 miles per hour until midnight. These will be matched with a clear, cold afternoon with highs throughout the day of 6°C.

Saturday will see most of the worst conditions pass with gust speeds of 35 miles per hour by 6am. These gusts are expected to continue throughout the day, only falling to more regular speeds again by midnight into Sunday.

Much like Friday, Saturday, January 25 will see clear skies across the region resulting in highs of just 5°C throughout the day.

When are the weather warnings this weekend in the North East

There are currently two weather warnings in place across Tyne and Wear - both for wind.

The most severe of the two is an amber warning for wind, which is in place from 6am on Friday, January 24 until 9am on the same day. This warning covers most of Scotland as well as northern England, including Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, County Durham and most of Yorkshire.

The Met Office are advising the public to be aware of the potential of delays and cancellations across public transport services as well as damage to buildings due to flying debris. There is also a small chance of power cuts across the region.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties” adds the weather service’s website.

A yellow weather warning is also in place from midnight on Friday morning until 11:59pm the same day.

Are any read weather warnings in place?

There are two weather warnings in place for Friday, these are both for wind and cover the entirety of Northern Ireland as well as a stretch of southern Scotland covering Edinburgh, Glasgow and the south west of the country.