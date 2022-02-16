Storm Eunice LIVE: Chester Road cordoned off in Sunderland due to a gable end collapsing
High winds from Storm Dudley battered the North East on Wednesday night as the region now prepares for Storm Eunice.
An amber weather warning was in place until midnight, with the Met Office warning that “danger to life is likely”.
And there’s more on the way, withStorm Eunice forecast to hit the region.
A yellow warning is in place for northern England, with high winds and even snow predicted from 3am until 6pm tomorrow, Friday, February 18.
Storm Dudley was be the fifth storm to hit the region since November last year.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates throughout today (Thursday, February 17):
Storm Dudley: North East deals with the aftermath ahead of Storm Eunice hitting the region
Last updated: Thursday, 17 February, 2022, 16:28
- Tyne and Wear Metro services resume in South Tyneside but there are problems north of the river.
- Some homes are left without power following the high winds and heavy rain.
- The North East now braces to be hit by Storm Eunice on Friday.
Sunderland’s Chester Road cordoned off
One of the lanes on Chester Road in Sunderland has been cordoned off following the collapse of a gable end.
Temporary traffic lights are in place to ensure that traffic can continue to flow however road users should expect some delays.
There are warnings of a potential gable end collapse in Sunderland.
North East Live Traffic has Tweeted about a problem in Chester Road.
Train operator, Northern, is warning passengers not to travel tomorrow as Storm Eunice is expected to cause ‘significant disruption’ to services.
The firm says delays and cancellations are highly likely.
Commenting on the disruption to services, Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “Storm Eunice will cause widespread disruption across the network tomorrow, affecting all operators in the region.
“As such, we are advising passengers not to travel and to consider whether the journey is necessary.”
Northern operates around 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
The Highways Agency has issued advice to drivers ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Eunice tomorrow
The South West of England and southern Wales are expected to the brunt, with a red weathetr waring in place for the area, but there are still an amber warning for wind in the north and a yellow warning for snow. Up to 20cm of snow could gather over high ground, with less significant accumulations in the lower ground. Brisk winds could create blizzard-like conditions and drifting of lying snow.
National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “For those who do travel, we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.
“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.
“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”
Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground. Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise HGV drivers are advised to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they’re empty.
Northern routes most likely to be affected by Storm Eunice include the M62, A628 and A66 along with high structures and elevated areas such as Thelwall Viaduct and Shap. Snowfall between 10cm and 20cm is predicted on the A66 and possibly the A696 and A68.
Strong winds in the afternoon will generate drifts and blizzard conditions, particularly on the A66 which will be closed from midnight tonight.
“Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast,” said Mr Phillips.
“If you need to travel, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.
“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”
National Highways is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.
Further information can be found by visiting www.trafficengland.com, following us on Twitter or calling the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000. The latest weather forecast can be seen online at www.metoffice.gov.uk
A North East housing association is urging tenants to register non-emergency repairs on-line rather than by phone.
Believe has properties in Chester-le-Street, Derwentside, Durham City, East Durham, Sedgefield, Teesdale and Wear Valley.
The company says it is experiencing a high volume of calls due to the continuing storms in the region.
To help prioritise those most in need, it is asking customers to only call in an emergency on 0300 1311 999 if their situation puts the health, safety or security of properties, customers or anyone else at immediate risk.
Any damage that has occurred to a believe property, but is not an emergency, can be reported via the housing association’s online portal or app.
A spokesperson said: “We ask customers to please bear with us as we work our way through the backlog of repairs, we will be in touch with an appointment as soon as possible.”
Durham County Council has released advice for anyone affected by the bad weather.
Overnight, officers responded to six incidents involving trees; closed two roads which have both since reopened; and responded to 17 calls relating to council buildings.
More than 200 households across County Durham are currently without power but Northern Powergrid do expect supplies to be restored to all homes by the end of today.
Meanwhile, residents are being warned to prepare for further disruption tomorrow with Storm Eunice forecast to hit the UK. A yellow warning of wind is in place from 3am tomorrow (Friday 18 February) until 6pm, and a yellow warning for snow is also in place for the High Pennines area.
Alan Patrickson, Durham County Council’s corporate director for neighbourhoods and climate change, said: “We are pleased to report that Storm Dudley hasn’t caused the disruption that was anticipated.
“However, we would like to reassure residents who have been affected by power cuts that we are working closely with all our partners to ensure supplies are quickly restored. Our teams remain on standby to ensure we can respond to any issues that may be caused by Storm Eunice, with our highways teams ready to deal with any ice and snow.
“With warnings in place across most of the UK tomorrow, we would advise residents to prepare for the possibility of further power cuts across the county and to take extra care if they do need to travel, particularly if they use high-sided vehicles.”
Anyone who is aware of an older or vulnerable person who needs help can contact the council’s customer services team on 03000 26 0000. This number is available 24 hours, with out of hours emergency support available through the council’s Care Connect team. This number can also be used to report fallen trees on footpaths and highways and any damage to buildings.
Power outages can be reported at www.northernpowergrid.com – A map showing updated information on current power cuts is available at https://www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts .
If someone is without power and is vulnerable, call 105. Additional contact numbers are available for residents with a hearing or speech impairment. Full details are available at https://www.northernpowergrid.com/contact .
For information on any service disruption and road closures, visit www.durham.gov.uk/alerts
Elwick Road in Hartlepool is partly closed due to concern over the state of the old ambulance station.
Hartlepool council has Tweeted: “Elwick Road is closed between Wooler Road and Park Avenue, with access for residents only.
“This is due to concerns over the condition of the old ambulance station, and reflects the forecast for more severe weather.
“Residents' bins will be emptied as usual during the closure.”
Metro services may have resumed in South Tyneside but there are problems north of the river.
There are no trains operating between North Shields and Tynemouth in either direction due to storm damage.
The closure is expected to last until Sunday.
The weather warning may be over for now but it’s still pretty breezy out there.
Our photographer Stu Norton has been down to the seafront in Sunderland and captured some fantastic video of the wind whipping the sand along the beach.
Northern Powergrid says Storm Dudley caused power cuts for more than 20,000 customers overnight - but supplies have now been restored for the vast majority.
The firm has issued a statement updating customers on the latest situation:
- Over 20,000 customers have been affected by Storm Dudley, caused by storm force winds – some more than 70mph
- Our teams made really good progress through the night – our focus is now to restore supplies to the final 1,200 customers who are still without power
- There is a possibility that a small number will run into Friday – the weather is unlikely to hamper our work today but the detailed requirements of some of the work is still unknown
- We will take the same approach to communicating estimates of restoration times, which worked well yesterday – but the majority of our estimates will be based on site-specific assessments
- Our welfare support teams are working with our Local Resilience Forum partners to support the communities affected
- We are also preparing for Storm Eunice, which is due to hit our operating area on Friday