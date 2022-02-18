Storm Eunice LIVE: Updates as weather system brings snow and high winds to region

The weather system has brought strong winds across the region and snow on higher ground.

Travel conditions have been treacherous in County Durham this morning, Friday, February 18.

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm today and there are set to be more high winds over the weekend.

Snow ploughs have been out in County Durham this morning

The Met Office is warning of damage to trees and buildings, as well as disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services.

However, the region is set to miss the worst of the bad weather, with rare red warnings in place for the South East and South West and southern Wales.