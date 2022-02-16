Storm Eunice RECAP: Chester Road cordoned off in Sunderland due to an unstable gable end
High winds from Storm Dudley battered the North East on Wednesday night as the region now prepares for Storm Eunice.
An amber weather warning was in place until midnight, with the Met Office warning that “danger to life is likely”.
And there’s more on the way, withStorm Eunice forecast to hit the region.
A yellow warning is in place for northern England, with high winds and even snow predicted from 3am until 6pm tomorrow, Friday, February 18.
Storm Dudley was be the fifth storm to hit the region since November last year.
Scroll down to see our live weather updates throughout today (Thursday, February 17):
- Tyne and Wear Metro services resume in South Tyneside but there are problems north of the river.
- Some homes are left without power following the high winds and heavy rain.
- The North East now braces to be hit by Storm Eunice on Friday.
Storm Dudley aftermath
Throughout Wednesday night (February 16), the North East was hit by Storm Dudley.
High winds and heavy rain battered the region, causing disruption to transport services and leaving some homes without power.
Follow and refresh for updates on the aftermath of Storm Dudley.
South Tyneside Metro services suspended
Metro services are suspended in South Tyneside this morning as a result of storm damage.
The service is suspended in both directions between Hebburn and South Shields due to damage to the overhead line at Tyne Dock.
There is one bus replacement operating between Hebburn and South Shields, but this will be a very limited service.
Metro tickets and passes can be used on the following Go North East bus services.. 27: Newcastle - South Shields 26: Heworth - South Shields 9: Jarrow - Sunderland Tickets and passes can also be used on the Stagecoach service 18 between South Shields and Simonside.
Metro services predicted not to resume until this afternoon.
Metro has Tweeted a picture of the damage to overhead lines caused by a fallen tree.
It is aiming to restore services by early afternoon.
Power cuts reported across the region
A number of areas across the North East have been hit by power cuts overnight.
In Northumberland, around 80 properties in the NE19 and NE 61 post codes areas around Kirkwhelpington have been affected.
The loss of power was reported at 2.53pm yesterday and supplies are expected to be restored by lunchtime.
Small numbers of properties have also been left without power in South Shields and Hetton.
What happens if your power has gone off?
Northern Powergrid has issued advice to customers affected by power cuts today:
In the early stages all of the information we have about how long it will take to reconnect will be available to you directly via our website www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, social media feeds (@NorthPowergrid) and direct messaging. The best place for any customers who want to make sure we know about their power cut and/or want to be updated on likely restoration time is through our website power cut checker. Our contact centre agents won’t know any more about power cut restoration times than is available on the power cut checker or provided through the automatic messaging.
Our agents will be available to help those who need additional support.
Customers with a disability, medical condition or very young families, who may need greater assistance during a power cut and have signed up to the company’s Priority Services Membership, will be kept updated as a priority. For any customers on our priority service register who require further support, you can contact our dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996. Our customer support vehicles are also prepped and ready to go out into local communities, where possible, to offer help on the ground to those who need it most.
As always, as part of our response, we are working closely with our local resilience partners. Northumbria and Durham have prepared to tactical coordination group level, this reflects the areas where we are seeing the greatest impact on the network. Cleveland, North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire are also mobilised. We are also tracking Storm Eunice which is due to hit our operating area on Friday but at this stage all of our focus is on responding to Storm Dudley.
We are also reminding anyone who spots any damaged overhead power lines or other equipment that they must not approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105. Our 24/7 contact centre will be available with advisors ready to provide information, advice and support to customers who call 105, the free, three-digit power cut number.”
Storm Dudley couldn’t keep everyone at home
Our photographer was out and about yesterday and captured people defying the elements in Hartlepool town centre and at Seaton Carew.
Storm Dudley has caused problems in Northumberland.
Druridge Bay and Plessey Woods Country parks are both currently closed due to the dangerous conditions caused by the storms.
Northumberland County Council says site staff are currently assessing the situation and working hard to clear leaning trees to make trails safe.
LNER is asking customers to be patient
The firm, which operates services between London and the North East on the East Coast Mainline, says it is experiencing a high volume of calls.
It is asking anyone with queries relating to Storm Dudley or Storm Eunice to check on-line.
The North East looks set to miss out on the worst effects of Storm Eunice - but other parts of the country are in for a severe battering.
A yellow wind warning is in place for the region from 7am until 6pm tomorrow - but the Met Office has upgraded the warning for the South West and parts of Wales to red.
What tomorrow’s yellow weather warning means
The Met office has issued a yellow wind warning for the North East for the period from 7am to 6pm tomorrow.
That means:
- There is a chance of some damage to trees and also perhaps to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a chance that some roads and bridges could close
- There is a small chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties